A man was injured in a shooting in Victoria Sunday, police said.

About 7 p.m., police were sent to the 200 block of North East Street after a disturbance involving gunshots was reported, according to a police news release issued Monday.

Police found the man, who had been shot. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting was an isolated incident, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was an altercation involving a mother asking about the whereabouts of her 13-year-old daughter.

The case is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Amy Grothe at agrothe@victoriatx.gov or Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.