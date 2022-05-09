A man was injured in a shooting in Victoria Sunday, police said.
About 7 p.m., police were sent to the 200 block of North East Street after a disturbance involving gunshots was reported, according to a police news release issued Monday.
Police found the man, who had been shot. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting was an isolated incident, police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed there was an altercation involving a mother asking about the whereabouts of her 13-year-old daughter.
The case is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Amy Grothe at agrothe@victoriatx.gov or Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.