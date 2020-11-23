Police are still investigating a shooting that took place in southeast Victoria Friday morning.
No arrests have been made as of Monday, according to Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department.
Investigators are looking for a man who they say shot a woman and pointed a gun at onlookers.
The wounded woman was transported by the Victoria Fire Department to an area hospital with injuries that were considered by police to be not life-threatening, according to a Victoria Police Department news release. The two onlookers were not injured.
Police responded to the shooting at the intersection of Odem Street and Port Lavaca Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The shooter is described as a man wearing a white or light-colored shirt.
The shooter’s vehicle is thought to be a white two-door Jeep Wrangler TJ with a tan top and aftermarket wheels and tires.
Meaux said officers are following up on all leads. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department at 361-573-3221 or Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
