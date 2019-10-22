Victoria police officers placed into custody Tuesday a 21-year-old Victoria man who barricaded himself inside a home in the 400 block of North Liberty Street for more than eight hours.
"The subject came outside, and he was successfully detained," said police department spokesman David Brogger. "He's been detained on a mental health evaluation warrant at this time."
Brogger said there was no use of force in the detainment, no other people were inside the home during the standoff and no injuries were reported.
No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon against the man, but Brogger said the investigation remains ongoing. He did not disclose where the man would undergo the mental health evaluation or whether the man had a weapon.
Officers were initially called to the home about 7:30 a.m. about an uninvited person inside in a home.
Authorities were previously called to the home Monday as well, but Brogger said he did not know the circumstances of that call or who was involved.
After the homeowner called police Tuesday morning, members of the SWAT team were called to the scene as a precautionary measure.
Brogger said the name of the homeowner nor the address were being released.
Soon after the standoff began, the Victoria Public Library was evacuated as a precaution because of its proximity to the scene and was used as a command center during the duration of the incident.
Brogger said he appreciated the community's patience during the standoff.
"I know it took a long time, but we're very fortunate that it was a peaceful resolution and that there were no injuries involved," he said.
