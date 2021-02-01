Victoria man arrested in gas station ramming
A woman hit by a vehicle at a gas station was taken to the hospital Sunday night, authorities said.
At 10:15 p.m., police were called to 7305 N. Main St., after Wallace McNary, 47, of Victoria, struck her with his green Chevrolet Tahoe, police said Monday. The woman was inside a black Jeep Cherokee.
The woman suffered injuries that were not life threatening, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department. Brogger declined to release the woman’s name.
McNary was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
McNary was held in jail Tuesday with bond set at $75,000, according to jail officials.
McNary’s relationship to the woman are under investigation, Brogger said. Police received surveillance footage of the incident but were unable to provide it Tuesday.
Authorities: Man arrested, charged after biting and spitting on police
A Victoria man was in jail Tuesday after striking, biting and spitting on police last week, authorities said.
At 6:04 a.m. Thursday, police were called to 4507 Port Lavaca Drive for a mental health call, said Senior Police Officerd David Brogger.
Jerry Olesky, 43, of Victoria, was found trespassing and attempted to resist resist, according to jail records.
During the arrest, he elbowed one officer, bit another and spat on four others, Brogger said.
Olesky was taken to Citizens Medical Center to be cleared before he was taken to jail. The officers suffered minor injuries, Brogger said.
Olesky was charged with four counts of harassing a public servant, two counts of assaulting a public servant, criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport, according to jail records.
He also was charged with public intoxicated, Brogger said.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 1 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated with previous charges.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officer Feb. 1 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Bloomington man by officers Feb. 1 on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
