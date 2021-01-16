A woman suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Victoria Saturday night, police said.
At 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Sam Houston Drive and Miori Lane for an auto-pedestrian crash, said Senior Police Officer Shawn Jackson.
The woman was crossing the street with her bike and was in the turn lane when a southbound vehicle struck her, Jackson said. She suffered minor injuries and was assessed by EMTs.
The vehicle fled the scene, and an investigation is underway by the department, Jackson said.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
