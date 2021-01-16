Woman with bike hit by vehicle on Victoria highway, minor injuries
A woman, left, who suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle on Sam Houston Drive in Victoria, speaks with Senior Police Office Shawn Jackson on Saturday night.

 By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com

A woman suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Victoria Saturday night, police said.

At 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Sam Houston Drive and Miori Lane for an auto-pedestrian crash, said Senior Police Officer Shawn Jackson.

The woman was crossing the street with her bike and was in the turn lane when a southbound vehicle struck her, Jackson said. She suffered minor injuries and was assessed by EMTs.

The vehicle fled the scene, and an investigation is underway by the department, Jackson said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate.

