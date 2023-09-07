Port Lavaca man arrested on firearm charge

A 32-year-old Port Lavaca man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Lynn Hargas was also charged with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
Hargas was arrested about 4:51 p.m. and was booked into the Victoria County Jail.
He remained jailed as of Thursday and was being held without bond, according to the county jail records. —
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 6 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with or fabricating with physical evidence.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Taylor man by deputies Sept. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of building case.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 6 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
VICTORIA — A 18-year-old New Braunfels man by officers Sept 6. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces, evading arrest or detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 6 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 6 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.