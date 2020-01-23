Port Lavaca man killed in crash on State Highway 185

A Port Lavaca man was killed Wednesday night after his vehicle collided with a train on State Highway 185.
James Daniel Gravis Jr., 57, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Calvin Anderle at 11:05 p.m. after he was transported to the Memorial Medical Center.
Gravis was crossing railroad track number 448522N off the highway in front of the Dow Chemical Plant when he failed to yield to the train, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The train struck his Chevrolet Silverado as a result and pushed the vehicle into a grassy ditch.
Gravis was traveling with a passenger, Ebony Valadez, a 33-year-old Port Lavaca resident, who was transported by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office to the hospital to be with him, San Miguel said.
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Company, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, EMS and Calhoun County Office of Emergency Management were on scene in addition to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is still investigating the crash.
The train wasn't traveling "very fast" and warning lights were working at the crossing, San Miguel said.
The driver is believed to have been distracted as of Wednesday night, he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.