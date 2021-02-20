Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge

A Victoria man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after striking a utility pole in Victoria Saturday morning.
Power was knocked out at 4 a.m. and restored almost four hours later for nearby businesses and homes along Houston Highway, Delmar Drive and Ben Jordan Street, said Vee Strauss, spokeswoman for American Electric Power.
At 4:04 a.m., responders were called to the 3200 block of North Delmar Drive after receiving calls describing a crash, said Lt. James Poe, of the Victoria Police Department.
A 2005 Cadillac CTS sedan traveling south on Delmar had struck a utility pole, knocking out the power for surrounding areas, Poe said.
Felix Camacho, 23, of Victoria, was driving the car and was arrested, Poe said.
Camacho was held in Victoria County Jail Saturday and will be arraigned Sunday morning to set a bond, according to jail officials.
