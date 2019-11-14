Victoria County Precinct 2 Constable James Calaway Sr. has announced his intent to seek reelection.
"My purpose is to continue improving the office of the constable Precinct 2 and try to see that we all have a safe place to live and raise our families," said Calaway in a written statement.
Filing for the March 3 REpublican and Democratic parties primaries began Saturday and continues until 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
First elected to the office in 1996, Calaway, who is a Republican, is seeking another four-year term. He has served about 23 years in the office.
Calaway moved to Victoria in 1948 with his parents and became a businessman as the owner of Calaway Trailer Service.
After he was elected to office, he worked days at the business and attended night classes at Victoria College to obtain a peace officer's certification.
In February 2011, he obtained a master peace officer's certification.
Although he retired from the trailer business in 2014, Calaway has continued to attend law enforcement classes.
As constable, Calaway serves Victoria County primarily outside city limits, working with Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey's office to serve civil processes and perform other duties.
He also works as a bailiff in Posey's court although he is authorized to enforce any and all state laws within Victoria County.
Despite his cooperative work with Posey's court, Calaway's office is an independent entity that answers directly to voters.
Calaway said he wishes to continue that work.
"I have been available to Precinct 2 residents 24-hours a day since taking office and will continue to do so with everyone's support," he said.
