President Donald Trump will appoint Victoria County Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor as United States marshal for the Southern District of Texas, according to a White House news release Friday.
O'Connor, a Republican, has served as Victoria County sheriff since 2005.
Previously, he filled various law enforcement positions in sheriff's offices for Refugio, Goliad and Victoria counties.
He also taught a class on law enforcement professionalism and ethics at Victoria College's Law Enforcement Academy from 2002 to 2004.
O'Connor has served as president of the South Texas Coastal Sheriff's Alliance, which includes 23 counties along the Coastal Bend, and board chair of the Law Enforcement Alliance Project.
He earned a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University, where he was also a former vice chairman of the university's board of regents.
In 2007, Gov. Rick Perry appointed him to the Texas Border Security Council, which creates performance standards, reporting requirements, audit methods and other procedures for the Homeland Security Fund.
This is a developing story and additional comments and details will be added as they come available.
(1) comment
Well deserved honor!! Glad he will continue to serve our area in some capacity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.