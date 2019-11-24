With millions of viewers tuning in regularly, A&E's "Live PD" has become a television broadcasting phenomenon.
For whatever reason, viewers simply can't get enough of the show's filming of unpredictable traffic stops, white-knuckle pursuits, real-life arrests and myriad unscripted interactions between law enforcement and citizens.
For example, on Nov. 19, the show drew 1.8 million viewers, losing in the charts only to a handful of live football game broadcasts, according to cable television ratings.
Since its debut in October 2016, "Live PD" has won the hearts of viewers with its mostly live episodes that follow actual law enforcement officers as they go about their work in communities across America.
Like its decades-old predecessor "Cops," a show that experimented with a similar format, "Live PD" aims to give viewers "unfettered and unfiltered live access inside a variety of the country’s busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night," according to the show's website.
During the course of more than 260 episodes, the show has filmed with more than 40 law enforcement offices, including Texas departments in Hidalgo, Midland, Fort Bend and Williamson counties.
If "Live PD" producers were to offer Crossroads law enforcement officers the opportunity to participate, residents would first need to decide whether inviting the show would be a blessing or a curse.
Although "Live PD" representatives declined to answer whether they are considering filming here or how a community might invite the show, those critical questions remain.
Should the Crossroads invite Live PD to film in its communities?
(1) comment
No,why would they
