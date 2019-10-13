When it comes to mass shootings, the United States has more, and deadlier, mass shooting events than any other country in the world.
Last year, there were 27 active shooter incidents, which the FBI defines as an event where “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.” 85 people were killed, and 128 were wounded, according to an FBI report.
In 2017, the statistics were even grimmer, because of the shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, which was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Although the number active shooting events in the U.S. far surpasses those in other countries, it’s difficult to draw trends about how frequently they happen because they are so unpredictable and because different data sets define mass shootings differently, although the FBI did conclude that there was an increase in active shooter incidents between 2000 and 2013.
Compared to the total number of gun murders in the U.S., mass shootings cause just a small fraction of the total homicides in the country.
But while mass shootings are rare compared to other types of gun homicides, there’s no sign that the horrifying incidents are decreasing.
After the Columbine massacre in 1999, schools began preparing for armed attackers by adding shooting drills to existing safety measures like fire and natural disaster drills. Almost 95% of public schools in the U.S. practice lockdown drills, according to a survey from the National Center for Education Statistics.
In the Crossroads, the Victoria School District has been practicing active shooter drills since 2015.
Deputy Lance Crull, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, has organized numerous active shooter trainings throughout the Crossroads to prepare schools and religious centers alike. Crull and his son have been trained in multiple active shooter protocols to prepare communities. For Crull, shooter drills in schools are really about preparing teachers, so they know what to do if the unthinkable should happen.
“Our training is geared toward adults in the building, not the students in the building,” he said.
Crull said he considered active shooter training as important as fire drills when it comes to student safety.
“They’re here not only to educate students but also keep them safe and active shooter drills is part of it,” he said.
