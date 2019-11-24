Some sheriff's offices filmed by "Live PD" agree that allowing the program to film in their jurisdictions brought a bevy of benefits, including increased transparency, more recruits and better public relations.
"We are being filmed all the time; why not make it our film crew?" said chief deputy Matthew Thomas, who serves at the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in Arizona. The office began filming with "Live PD" for 2017's season two of the show.
And there was another unexpected side effect.
"Overnight you can become a rock star," he said.
After Pinal County deputies hit television screens across the nation, Thomas said his office suddenly found itself with an abundance of publicity and attention.
First, he described the increase in the number of followers and amount of attention on the office's social media pages as a phenomenon.
And that increase, he said, was about much more than peace officers simply becoming more popular in the community.
"It was a great way to connect cops with the community," he said.
At the Nye County Sheriff's Office in Nevada, which also began filming with the program's second season, officials saw a massive influx in the number of peace officers seeking jobs there, said Capt. David Boruchowitz, a department spokesman.
In many rural law enforcement offices, finding and keeping new recruits is hard.
"They all jump ship and go to Vegas," he said.
But Boruchowitz said the ability to showcase his office's professionalism and expertise on a national scale did wonders for that problem.
After their episodes aired, the office saw applicants in the double digits from across the nation, he said.
Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig agreed the importance of cultivating relations with the public has increased vastly since when he first started as a rank-and-file officer in Long Beach, Calif. He further described transparency as a pillar of public trust in modern policing.
"We cannot be successful without strong involvement from our community," he said.
After the unprecedented chaos and violence of the 1992 Rodney King riots, during which Craig was deployed, the law enforcement community learned the critical importance of maintaining the trust of their communities, Craig said.
He said the vast publicity that a television show could bring is nothing to shrug off.
"You really saw a change in police work after that," he said. "The lesson learned was that you have to invest in your community."
