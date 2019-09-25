EDNA — Opening statements are over Wednesday at the Jackson County Courthouse in the trial of an Edna woman who is accused of murdering her boyfriend in 2017.
Amber Sorensen, 37, is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter.
Sorensen claimed she shot her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jarrett Parker, in self defense, on Feb. 7, 2017, on East Church Street in Edna.
Working as part of the prosecution team, former Victoria County district attorney, Stephen Tyler, questioned the state’s first witness, Dr. Leisha Wood, the deputy medical examiner for Travis County. Wood performed the medical exam on Parker. She said the bullet entered through Parker’s upper right chest. It then went through Parker’s windpipe, aorta and fractured the first right rib. The bullet was recovered from his spine.
Wood found no evidence that CPR had been attempted, Wood said.
Jackson County District Attorney Pam Guenther is prosecuting the case.
Defense attorney Stephen Cihal is representing Sorensen.
