A protest marking the fifth anniversary of Suzie Escobedo’s disappearance will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Seadrift.
The Greater Houston League of United Latin American Citizens will hold the protest to seek answers in the 2018 disappearance of Escobedo, according to the “Find Suzie Escobedo” Facebook group. She disappeared from her home where she lived with her two children, a 4-month-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.
The group is demanding answers from law enforcement in the investigation, which has been open and ongoing since her disappearance.
The Texas Rangers’ cold case division recently picked up the case, which the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will assist, said Sheriff Bobbie Vickery.
The protest will start at the Bayside Pavilion at 702 Bay Ave. and finish at Seadrift City Hall, 501 Main St., where a press conference will be held at 11 a.m., according to Facebook page, which has about 3,100 members.
Vickery said he plans to attend the protest and hopes the demonstration leads to tipsters coming forward with new information to solve the disappearance.