A drug bust in Refugio County late last month resulted in the seizure of 123 pounds of crystal meth.
“One-hundred-twenty-three pounds of crystal meth worth over $1.6 million off the streets of Refugio County thanks to the work of Refugio County Sheriff’s deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “This is a highly addictive stimulant that destroys lives.”
Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales said Monday a single person, the driver of the vehicle transporting the drugs, was arrested during the bust but that there may be other people involved.
Gonzales said additional details of the bust, which occurred July 31, would not be released while the sheriff’s office and other agencies conduct an investigation.
The last time Gonzales remembers a similarly large drug bust was over a year ago, when the office seized 600 pounds of marijuana from a train and arrested one person.
Gonzales said he doesn’t remember a seizure of this quantity of meth.
“We seize drugs frequently but not an abundance of drugs like this,” Gonzales said.
Traffickers have gotten more sophisticated in their techniques of hiding large quantities of drugs, he said.
The source of the county’s largest drug busts is U.S. 77, which traffickers use to transport drugs between Mexico and Houston, he said.
With this corridor in their backyard, Gonzales said such large seizures are bound to happen.
“It’s just like playing the lotto," he said. "One day you’re gonna hit it, and we hit it."
