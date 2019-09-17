Fire damaged a Victoria home Tuesday where a man had just moved in after hurricane repairs were completed.
“The Home Owners Assistance Program through the GLO program out of Austin just rebuilt his home and gave him the keys ... last week,” said disaster case manager Lisa Steen.
She declined to reveal the homeowner’s name for privacy reasons.
In fact, a pickup truck bearing furniture for the home was parked just outside the home as firefighters continued their work there.
About noon, firefighters were called to a home at 2405 E. Red River St. where they found smoke emerging, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
“They quickly deployed the hose line and went inside and extinguished the fire within three to five minutes,” he said.
One person was home at the time and was being examined for injuries, Fox said.
Although he was unsure about the extent of the man’s injuries, Fox said the man was conscious.
A dog also in the home appeared uninjured.
Damage to the home was minimal, he said.
The fire’s cause was under investigation.
