To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Democratic candidates for Victoria County Precinct 2 constable. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
NAME: James Calaway
- 76
- Victoria
- Constable
- Victoria High School, Victoria College graduate, Victoria Police Academy, Victoria businessman for 40 years and Master Peace Officer’s Certification.
- NRA member, practicing Baptist, South Texas Constables Association member.
- Two adult children and one grandchild.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I would like to continue to serve for the safety and betterment of Victoria County.
I enjoy the people, and I enjoy working with the people.
Constables are the oldest form of law enforcement that exists today.
As long as you treat people like they are people and not objects, they will work with you.
It’s not about arresting people. I’m here to keep people and their families safe. That’s my job.
- 361-580-5763
Name: Alton Johnston
- 52
- Victoria
- Security manager and Goliad County sheriff’s deputy
- Industrial High School graduate, criminal justice degree from Victoria College and Victoria Police Academy graduate.
- Youth group volunteer and security team member at First English Lutheran Church, volunteer father with Girl Scout Troop 9565, NRA member, Coastal Bend Peace officers Association and American Red Cross instructor.
- Married for 18 years and have twin 8-year-old daughters.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I want to serve all processes from the justice of the peace court promptly and professionally.
I want to patrol neighborhoods, concentrating on specific problems, including issues in school zones.
I want to make a difference.
I want to move this office into the modern era.
Name: Michael Parkinson
- 49
- Nursery
- Auto trim technician
- Victoria College GED, Victoria College criminal justice degree, holds Advanced Peace Officer Certification and peace officer for 10 years.
Reguladores Law Enforcement Club
- Married and four kids.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
Ever since I’ve been in law enforcement I’ve wanted to do the job.
I’ve lived in Precinct 2 for 19 years.
I was looking for a law enforcement job where I could spend more time with my family.
I believe proactive policing means being out and being seen so people are deterred from breaking the law.
Any chance the Advocate has a map showing the precincts? The county's website is sorely lacking.
