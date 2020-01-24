To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Goliad County constable Precinct 1. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Name: John Pape
- 63
- Goliad
- Law enforcement
- New Braunfels High School graduate, bachelor’s degree from University of Alabama, master’s degree in police science from Arizona State University, FBI Academy, master’s peace officer’s certificate, advanced peace officer’s certificate and 39 years in law enforcement.
- Goliad Historical Society, Goliad Planning and Zoning Commission, Goliad Economic Development Commission and past member of Goliad School Board Safety Commission.
- One child and three grandchildren.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I plan on running for constable at the request and encouragement of the current constable.
He first informed me of the vacancy, so I went with it.
I want to keep serving the community of Goliad. I love Goliad.
I just hope that I can serve in the same way as I have as captain of the sheriff’s office.
So far, I have been endorsed by the current and incoming sheriff as well as the outgoing constable.
Name: Joseph San Miguel
- 47
- Goliad
- Branch manager for oil supply store
- Goliad High School graduate, U.S. Army veteran, firefighter classes at Texas A&M and holds National Registered Emergency Management Technician license.
- 15 years with Goliad Volunteer Fire Department and reserve deputy at Goliad County Sheriff’s Office.
- Married, three children and two grandchildren.
- 361-894-4238
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I want to be more active in our community.
The relationship between constables and the sheriff’s office has not been very good, and I want to improve that.
I want to work with the sheriff to tackle illegal drugs in our community.
I come from a family of law enforcement, and I love Goliad County.
I want to continue making it safe for our children and residents.
