To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Goliad County constable Precinct 2. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Name: Virginia Post
- 44
- Goliad County
- Lead security officer and safety trainer at South Texas Electric Coop
- St. Joseph High School in Victoria, graduated from Texas A&M with bachelor’s science and Victoria College Police Academy.
- Board of directors for CASA and reserve deputy for Goliad County Sheriff’s Office.
- Did not answer
- Facebook and vpost_52@yahoo.com
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I started my law enforcement career in 2004 as a reserve deputy for the Goliad County Sheriff’s office.
I bring with me a vast wealth of law enforcement experience, training and abilities to work with other agencies to continue the safety of Goliad County and its residents.
I also have experience cooperating with various agencies including U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement.
In 2005, I joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the air and marine division.
I also have served as a reserve deputy and field training officer at Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Name: Daniel Canfield
- 62
- Schroeder
- Carpenter and deputy constable with Victoria County Precinct 2
- Avery High School graduate, Victoria College Police Academy, holds peace officer’s certificate, more than 20 years in law enforcement, 37 years in construction and business owner.
- Reserve deputy
- Married for 40 years, two adult daughters in law enforcement and three grandchildren.
- 361-220-9517 and deputy622@gmail.com.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
Working as a deputy constable for Victoria County Precinct 2’s constable, I will be able to step in on day one.
Because of my business experience, I know how to do budgets and stay in budget.
I like working with people. I have the credentials and years of experience.
I also pay attention to detail.
I like working with people, and I believe I will be able to do the county a good job.
