To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Victoria County constable Precinct 4. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Name: Aaron J. Burleson
- 60
- Victoria
- Constable
- Ingleside High School graduate, attended Ranger Junior College and Victoria College, completed police academy at DelMar Community College, more than 2,000 training hours for law enforcement, certified police and firearms instructor, Master Peace Officer’s certificate more than 30 years in law enforcement.
- Started Blue Santa program at Victoria Police Department, torch run participant with Special Olympics.
- Married, five children and four grandchildren.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
My years of experience in law enforcement, and my dedication to the job make me more qualified to serve the citizens of Victoria County.
It’s just my nature. I’ve been doing it since 1983, and I love what I do.
I care about the citizens in Victoria County, my home.
I’ve had many years of experience dealing with people of different cultures in the U.S. and world.
I’ve worked with the military. I spent one year in Iraq and five years in Afghanistan, training the Iraqi and Afghani police – men and women.
- , Facebook: facebook.com/Constable-A-J-Burleson-Pct-4-Victoria-Co-TX-103673267660919/ and 361-571-6039
Name: Harbour Holliday
- 44
- Inez
- Detention deputy for Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
- Industrial High School graduate, almost 10 years in law enforcement and associate degree in business from University of Phoenix and graduate Victoria College Police Academy.
- Member of Texas Municipal Police Association and Parent with children in Girl Scouts, dance and 4-H.
- Married 11 years and three children.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I want to be an asset to my community.
I served Victoria County for nine years in the sheriff’s office.
It gives me pride to serve as a peace officer.
I want to be available to my community and serve full time as constable.
I’m reliable, fair, and I have integrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.