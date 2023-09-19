With over 28 years of experience in law enforcement, former Victoria Police Sgt. Melissa Rendon-Wasieck decided to officially retire from the police department in a ceremony held in August.
"I've had some major opportunities that a lot of law enforcement officers never get a chance to ever do," she said while talking about her career. "I've just been blessed."
As she moves into the next chapter of her life, Rendon reflects on the journey that got her to this point.
Rendon had aspirations of becoming an attorney during her childhood in Placedo.
Her father was in the military and she expressed the impact he had during her early years.
"My father had a policy that basically said if you could argue your way out of whatever the situation was with him and you convinced him, then you would get to go to that place," she said. "I think that taught me a lot of lessons in articulation and what to ask for if you wanted it."
The effects of her upbringing gave her the qualities that led her through the duration of her career.
Longtime friend of Rendon's Victoria Gonzales witnessed the type of personality she has possessed since they were cheerleaders at Bloomington High School During the late 80's.
"She always did the right thing," Gonzales said. She's always had high standards of herself."
After high school, she attended the University of Houston and decided to study pre-law in the early 1990's.
During her time in college, she realized that her field of study wasn't for her and decided to change career paths.
An associate of Rendon's urged her to apply to the police academy. Taking a chance on faith, Rendon decided to apply and she was accepted to the academy in 1995.
She would move on to become a police officer at the Victoria Police Department that same year.
Rendon didn't expect any promotions and was content with her role at the time.
"I was like this is it," she said. "I'm not moving up anywhere. I'm going to promote, but I'm going to stay on patrol."
At the time, many officers were being deployed to war, which led to openings in the department.
Rendon had her hands full as she juggled other positions such as a dispatcher, field training officer and patrol sergeant.
She said that her time as a patrol sergeant was a chance for her to gain more knowledge on the job and what to do going forward.
"I worked for some really great leaders," she said. "I had a great lieutenant and sergeant that taught me a whole lot about managing troops and the important stuff, not just the book. They were actually hands on with you."
Rendon was gaining as much experience as she could on the job until some unexpected news came about in 2002.
"I found out I was going to have a baby," she said." Back then when they found out after you were pregnant they would like, scoop you up off the street. So, I stayed on for as long as I could."
She continued patrolling for the next three months until the department placed her into investigations a property crime detective.
Rendon worked the position until late 2003 when her lieutenant left to take a job at the district attorney's office.
She received a job offer from him just 30 days after he departed to work as a felony investigator for gang crimes.
Rendon had experience identifying gang members since 1998. Working in gang related crimes is what she yearned to do. After talking about the job with her husband, she decided to take the next jump in her career.
"I had goals and aspirations and I knew that I had to do it myself," she said about leaving the department. "I had to push myself."
Rendon worked at the district attorney's office till 2004. She contacted Victoria County Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor about job openings and she had a choice of two positions.
"There was one in special crimes and one in investigations, "she said. "He said, 'Well, I'd like you to go to special crimes,' which was guns, gangs, and dope. So, I started there in 2007, never looked back and started working narcotics."
Rendon estimates she dismantled over 40 meth labs and conducted many seizures of vehicles, homes, and money alongside her partner.
She wanted more action in the narcotics scene which led her to a part time position as a task force officer with Homeland Security.
After working both positions for the next seven years, she returned back to the Victoria Police Department in 2014.
She served in the criminal investigations unit till her promotion to sergeant when she became the head of the K-9 unit.
Officially retired, Rendon is on her way to take another leap into a different aspect of law.
Friends and associates of her believe that she is prepared to succeed in any avenue she wants to enter.
"Her career achievements speak for themselves." said retired Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum on Rendon's next steps. "She's an amazing officer and even greater person."