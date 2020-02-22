How Victoria Crime Stoppers works

Victoria Crime Stoppers officials are committed to protecting the anonymity of all tipsters who provide information that directly aids investigators in solving crimes.

Tipsters who call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 during business hours may connect with Detective James Collins through an analogue phone that lacks any caller ID capabilities. Calls after hours or when the detective is out are routed to a call center trained and dedicated to receive tips.

Average payouts range from about $300 to $1,000 and are voted on and approved by Crime Stoppers civilian board members. The highest payout ever was almost $10,000 for a tip that led directly to the successful prosecution of a man who burned down a Victoria mosque in 2018.

In years past, Crime Stoppers board members met with tipsters in public places such as DeLeon Plaza and exchanged money. Tipsters were given unique codes to identify themselves.

Recently, Victoria Crime Stoppers has improved its payout methods. Tipsters now can visit a specified area bank where they provide drive-through tellers a passcode. The teller then passes the payout to the recipient like they would any other withdrawal all without ever seeing the tipster.