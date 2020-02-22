Antonio "TJ" Vela disappeared three years ago, but he never left his big sister's mind.
"I think about him cracking a joke to make me laugh," said Natalie Vela Thompson, 48. "Every once in a while, I hear a voice thinking it's his voice."
Since he disapeared on June 15, 2017, Vela Thompson and her family have struggled to cope with the devastating agony of his sudden disappearance, she said.
The hope that TJ, a Victoria resident who was 36 when he disappeared, will someday be found has led Vela Thompson and her family on a amateur public relations campaign involving hundreds of homemade posters, Facebook posts, candlelit vigils and other awareness events.
"Someone knows something," she said.
But Vela Thompson and her family may soon receive a little help in that campaign with a newly revamped Victoria Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppersvictoria.com that aims to bring new light to old cases, some of which are decades old.
"Unless we call attention to these cases in some way, people don't realize they are out there," said Detective James Collins, who serves as Victoria Crime Stoppers' sole police liaison.
Although Victoria Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit run by a civilian board of directors, has for decades continued its mission of offering cash payouts for anonymous tips, Collins said its website has fallen by the wayside in recent years.
With more than 387 tips received in 2019 leading to 24 arrests and 17 awards totaling $6,500, Crime Stoppers is an effective tool in connecting law enforcement with the community it is sworn to protect, said Police Chief J.J. Craig.
"The key to the success of the program is that Victoria Crime Stoppers is its own independent organization that manages the anonymous tips, informs police," Craig said. "All this is done confidentially without fear of retribution while getting a cash reward."
Crime Stoppers' emphasis on anonymity and a cash reward system has resulted in the return of stolen vehicles, seized drugs and illegal guns and breaks in cases that otherwise might languish.
The nonprofits' largest payout, almost $10,000, went to an anonymous tipster who was instrumental in apprehending and prosecuting an arsonist who in the dead of night burned to the ground a Victoria mosque in 2018.
It was also key to finding and apprehending a man suspected of robbing a Victoria McDonald's in January, he said.
Before receiving an anonymous tip, investigators had only security camera footage of the crime to begin their search for a suspect.
"Crime Stoppers is a key community partner and another example of how collaboration works within our community policing approach to serving the community,” Craig said.
In January, Collins brought back the Crime Stoppers website better than ever, adding a few new features, including sections that showcase already solved crimes, wanted suspects and unsolved cases such as Vela's.
That page now joins an existing, multipronged public relations campaign that offers similar information through billboards, television ads and social media posts.
"We can do more than hang a poster," Collins said.
With five unsolved cases now on the page and more soon to come, Collins said he hopes the new website will serve as a reminder of those whose families never received closure.
For Vela Thompson, the lack of closure is all too real.
"It's like you're in limbo," she said.
Vela's entry on the website includes a written description about his disappearance and a sharable YouTube video.
Collins said he hopes to share that video and others on the Victoria Police Department's Facebook page as a periodic reminder.
That kind of attention, Vela Thompson said, is exactly what she and her family are seeking.
Although they still hold hope for his safe return, Vela Thompson said her family also acknowledges the real possibility that Vela has been hurt or worse.
Whatever his fate, she said, their family simply would like to finally know what happened to him so they can finally find closure.
"If something happened to him, we want to know," she said. "We just need to know."
