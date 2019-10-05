A 15-year-old student at Victoria East High School was arrested Friday for making a terroristic threat.
The student is suspected of writing “I’m going to shoot up the school and kill myself” in a note on a bathroom wall.
The Victoria County sheriff’s office school resource unit investigated the threat after it was reported about 9:45 a.m. Their investigation led to the arrest of the high school student for making a terroristic threat, which is a third-degree felony.
The student was taken to the Victoria County juvenile detention center pending judicial hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.