San Benito man and woman arrested on smuggling charge

A San Benito man and woman were arrested by deputies on suspicion of the smuggling of people Thursday, according to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Rene Aguirre Alanis 58, and Aracely Aguirre 59, were arrested at about 10:16 a.m. and were booked into the Victoria County Jail.
Both remained jailed as of Friday and are being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond, according to county jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA-A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading detention case.
VICTORIA- A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA- A27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
VICTORIA- A 58-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA- A 27-year-old Dallas man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a open alcohol container and resisting arrest
VICTORIA- A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA- A 28-year old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA- A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
VICTORIA- A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
VICTORIA- A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm and on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.