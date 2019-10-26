Victoria police officer responded to a call on Friday about a 4-foot alligator in the the 300 block of Lariat Lane.
The alligator was sunbathing in the driveway of a residence. After a while, the crocodile was relocated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Editor's note: We know an alligator is not a crocodile, but we like the Bill Haley and the Comets song.
