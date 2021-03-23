Wharton County Semi-trailer Crash
A semi-truck trailer barely missed a Wharton County Sherriff's Office deputy who was trying to investigate another wreck. No injuries were reported.

 Contributed photo by Wharton County Sheriff's Office

A semi-trailer just missed striking a Wharton County deputy who was responding to a one-vehicle crash near El Campo Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Jeff Fiala was responding to a one-vehicle crash he witnessed while traveling north on U.S. 59 at about 5:30 a.m., said Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar. No injuries were reported in either of the crashes.

After the car struck the highway guard rail and came to rest in the left-most lane of the highway, Fiala blocked the lane with his patrol vehicle and turned on his lights to signal to vehicles traveling on the highway.

Footage taken by Fiala's dashcam shows him walking toward the crash when a semi-trailer plows through the guardrail on his left, which causes the deputy to visibly recoil.

Srubar attributed the crash to low visibility from heavy rain, significant road construction in the area  and lack of daylight at the time of the crash.

He added that the semi-truck trailer was traveling below the speed limit for the highway, which he thinks limited the potential damage.

"It is a good thing he was not going the full 75 miles per hour," the sheriff said. "This would be a completely different and much more tragic story."

The sheriff said the agency was glad there were no injuries.

"The driver in the crash, the truck driver and the deputy were all pretty shook up, understandably," the sheriff said.

No citations were issued after the crash, Srubar said.

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

