A semi truck traveling east on U.S. 59 hydroplaned early Tuesday afternoon after the driver had a medical episode, said Ernesto Paiz, District Coordinator for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The incident occurred across from the Dorothy O’ Connor Pet Adoption Center just before 1 p.m., not long after a brief rainstorm doused roadways.
Traffic was briefly diverted down a side road toward Telferner while first responders from DPS, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Victoria Fire Department attended to the driver and brushed excess rainwater into the median.
A towing rig from Allan’s Wrecker Service removed the truck from the roadway.
The condition of the driver was not immediately clear.
