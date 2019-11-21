Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of a Victoria County man who was found Thursday morning as a homicide.
Employees of the business who wished not to be named said they discovered the man at 6:47 a.m. and immediately phoned authorities.
They said the man was inside a fenced area at the business, Integrity Industries, 961 Industrial Park Drive. The employees said they did not recognize the man.
Victoria County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said he was notified at about 7 a.m.
The business is west of Victoria just east of U.S. 77.
Boyd declined to release the man's name, pending notification of family members, who had reported the man missing Thursday morning.
Boyd said the man was in his 60s but declined to say how he appeared to have died.
Boyd said "indications at the scene" led investigators to suspect the death may he a homicide. He declined to specify what those indications were.
He described the investigation as in its initial stages.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more information or read the full story later today at victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
