SHINER — Police released on Wednesday the identities of a husband and wife found dead the day before.
They were identified as 45-year-old Anna Marie Hailey and her 52-year-old husband Roderick Earl Hailey, according to a Shiner Police Department news release.
Officers arrived about 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of St. Ludmila Street after a gunshot was reported there.
Once officers entered the home, they located the couple. Both were dead with gunshot wounds. Their youngest child was inside the house when the shooting took place, police said.
Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said a murder-suicide was under investigation by the police department Tuesday.
Harmon did not confirm the deaths on St. Ludmila Street were the result of a murder-suicide.
Police have declined to answer questions about details about the shooting, saying the case remained under investigation.
According to neighbors, the Haileys kept to themselves and were polite people who would wave to passersby.
Homeowners in the area were saddened by the deaths and said they had put a damper on the neighborhood as a whole.
The case was still under investigation Wednesday.