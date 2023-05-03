A shoplifting was reported at a store in Victoria on Tuesday.
The theft was reported at 6:48 p.m. at a department or discount store in the 4100 block of Houston Highway, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The victim in the theft was listed as Walmart.
Miscellaneous clothing and shoes valued at $20.96 were reported stolen.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 2 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 2 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a credit or debit card abuse of an elderly victim case.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 2 on a warrant charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at individuals.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bloomington man by officers May 2 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath case.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies May 2 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and felony bail jumping and failure to appear and a bond forfeiture warrant in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on suspicion of interfering with emergency request for service and assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member two or more times within 12 months.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers May 3 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers May 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers May 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 3 on a warrant charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at individuals.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 3 on a Brazoria County bond forfeiture warrant charging in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a harassment of a public servant case.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.