Authorities on Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot last week in Inez.
Mason Victor Hopkins, 24, died from multiple gunshots, according to an autopsy report by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office, said Justice of the Peace Robert Whitaker.
A completed autopsy report, which would contain toxicology results, is still pending.
On the evening of Sept. 11, deputies were called to the 400 block of Live Oak Drive in Inez, where they found Hopkins shot.
According to his driver’s license, Hopkins lived at 425 Live Oak Drive.
Several other family members are also listed as residents there.
None of those listed as living at the home have criminal histories in Texas, according to a records search.
Family members who were present at the time have all cooperated with investigators, said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Boyd has declined to release details about the death, including who is suspected of killing Hopkins, to protect his office’s ongoing investigation.
But he said as of Monday, no arrests have been made.
Previously, Boyd said the death may have involved self-defense or the defense of another person.
Family members could not be reached for comment.
