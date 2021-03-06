Perth Road House Fire
Two firefighters spray water at a house fire on Perth Road in Victoria Saturday afternoon.

 By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com

A Victoria home was significantly damaged when a fire started in the attic Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

All of the home's occupants exited after the fire started, and no injuries were reported, Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said.

Firefighters were called the residence at 611 Perth Road after receiving calls about the fire at 12:35 p.m. Responders arrived at the scene within five minutes and saw visible flames and smoke from the home's attic, Fox said.

Fox estimated the fire took 30 to 45 minutes to get under control because of high winds and the location of the fire.

At 2 p.m., firefighters were working to completely extinguish the fire and accounting for pets in the home.

Police closed off a section of Glascow Street, which intersects with Perth Road, to allow space for emergency vehicles.

Ofelia Garcia, of Victoria, was driving through the neighborhood when she smelled the smoke. She pulled over at a nearby parking lot and saw the billowing smoke and flames.

"It was pretty scary seeing the towering smoke," said Garcia, whose granddaughter also lives in the neighborhood. "I am glad everyone got out OK."

Fox said the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation. 

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

