In the wake of a fire that burned a home built 35 years ago by her now-deceased parents, Veronica Nancarrow said she and her sister are mourning the damage.
"It was our parents' home – the last thing our parents had and that they built," said Nancarrow, who owned the home with her sister, Loretta Kocurek, of Yoakum. "That's something of theirs that you can't ever get back."
Nancarrow said she and Kocurek were working on fences at the property when the vacant house caught fire about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Another fire caused damage to the home's kitchen on Oct. 18, according to Lt. Richard Ramirez, of the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office. He said the October fire was ruled accidental and is thought to have been the result of a burner that was left on.
Nancarrow said their former tenants were in the process of moving out when the first fire occurred.
At the time of the Sunday fire, Nancarrow said she and her sister were in the process of fixing the damage done by the first fire. She said they had the intention of leasing the house to new tenants.
At the scene of a house fire near Fordtran, north of Victoria. The single story residence pictured is fully engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/HnKJnn0VRS— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) December 2, 2019
Nancarrow said she thinks the fire may have been the result of wiring in the heating unit, which was near the garage.
She said she's unsure whether the house is a total loss, but on Sunday night at least half of the house was engulfed in flames.
According to Nancarrow and Ramirez, the state fire marshal will visit the property on Wednesday to continue the investigation into the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.