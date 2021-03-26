McDonald’s locations in Victoria will donate a portion of their Good Friday sales to the Victoria 100 Club.
Proceeds made between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday will be donated.
On Thursday, the Victoria Fire Department will host a truck show at a McDonald’s at 3112 N. Navarro St. to promote the fundraiser, Fire Chief Tracy Fox said.
The event is held by local McDonald's annually to benefit the 100 Clubs in Central Texas and surrounding communities.
The Good Friday Fundraiser was created to assist 100 Clubs and support their mission of providing financial assistance to the families of first responders. Since then, $526,137 has been raised for local 100 Club chapters.
“Over the years, the Victoria 100 Club has provided drug dogs, automatic defibrillators, cameras, video surveillance systems and other equipment (to local law enforcement),” according to the Victoria 100 Facebook page.
In 2019, more than $1,500 was donated to the Victoria chapter, said Cally Fromme, who is president of the club.
“It is a really good opportunity for those interested in in supporting our local law enforcement,” she said.
