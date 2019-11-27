Victoria officials are crediting a single sprinkler head with controlling a fire that was discovered inside an apartment bedroom Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were dispatched to Oak Forest Apartments, 5312 N. John Stockbauer Drive, after a fire alarm sounded there, according to a news release from the city issued Wednesday.
"(Victoria Fire Department) units found a single sprinkler head had activated and controlled a fire in the bedroom of one apartment,' according to the news release.
Firefighters extinguished the burn with a minimal amount of water.
They then ventilated the apartment and turned off the sprinkler to prevent water damage, according to the release.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
