A St. Joseph High School employee who was arrested Friday is accused of having an "improper relationship between an educator and a student," according to a Victoria Police Department news release.

The employee, who has been terminated, remained in jail Friday. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Alvin Mumphord III, 43, of Victoria, was arrested on warrants charging him with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by sexual conduct and online solicitation of a minor, according to the news release.

John Gilley, the president of the private Catholic school, released a statement Friday.

"St. Joseph High School is committed to ensuring the safety of our students. This past week we learned of allegations involving Alvin Mumphord III engaging in conduct that was out of line with our school's and community's values. We immediately reported this information to law enforcement and today have been informed of his arrest. Mr. Mumphord has been terminated from employment with St. Joseph High School. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement's ongoing investigation and have taken all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and school policy. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further."

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

