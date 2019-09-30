Raheem Davon Jones
Raheem Davon Jones, 22, stands Tuesday as he prepares to face trial for capital murder at the Victoria County Courthouse.

Jury deliberations began Monday after the state dropped its capital murder charge against Raheem Jones for lesser charges.

Jones is accused of killing 18-year-old Vonsell Ramirez in 2016 with a beer bottle. Jones is one of three accused of the murder; Braylen Snell and Marissa Martinez also face charges.

Special Victoria County prosecutor Edward Wilkinson urged jurors to convict on the prosecution’s lesser murder charge because Jones had intended harm when he wielded the glass bottle.

“The defendant swung a bottle and hit Vonsell Ramirez in the head and then it broke which caused it to slash Vonsell Ramirez’s neck,” Wilkinson said. “It killed Vonsell. That’s good evidence that it was an act that was clearly dangerous to human life.”

The jury has several charges they could convict Jones of committing if they choose. They can choose to convict Jones of murder or aggravated robbery, both coming with specifics that jurors can decide.

Capital murder is defined as a murder committed during a felony robbery.

For aggravated robbery the jurors also have two specifications: aggravated robbery theft and caused injury with the use of a deadly weapon or aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury.

Defense attorney Micah Hatley emphasized during his closing statement that Jones is innocent until proven guilty.

Hatley said the defense never disputed Jones assaulted Ramirez. Jones never intended to kill Ramirez, Hatley said.

“Not all tragedies are crime and not all deaths are murder,” he said.

The jury will deliberate until a verdict is reached.

