Stroman Middle School and Liberty Academy were under a brief campus lockdown Thursday, a school district official said.
The lockdown was lifted and an “all’s well” determination was made by campus leadership, said Ashley Scott, a Victoria Independent School District spokesperson.
No outside organizations were involved in the incident, and no one was injured, she said.
“The campus would like to thank any student who observes a situation which elevates the level of concern on campus and reports it to campus administration and/or the campus (School Resource Officer),” said Scott in a text message Friday.
She declined to provide any more information on why the schools were placed in lockdown, citing privacy guidelines.
