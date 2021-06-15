Subject contacted police and has been identified

The release that was published on June 10 led to the subject contacting the police himself, and he has been identified.
Thank you to anyone who contacted and attempted to help.
The subject was involved in an incident that occurred on the 100 block of Monterrey Drive on May 28 about 8 p.m.
