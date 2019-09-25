Ethan Perez, 17 of Victoria, was arrested and charged with providing a false report to police officer in connection with a domestic disturbance at an East Red River Street residence.
Victoria police received a call of a possible stabbing on Tuesday at 12:40 p.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of East Red River Street, according to a news release from the police department.
A preliminary police investigation determined that the initial information given by the caller at the scene was false. Police say the incident is believed to have been a domestic disturbance.
The caller, a 17-year-old Victoria resident, indicated that while standing in the yard of the residence, an unknown male stabbed him with a box cutter then left the area on foot. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, a police official said.
VPD Officers combed the area searching for the offender but was unable to locate anyone matching the description.
Several school campuses, including the University of Houston-Victoria, Victoria College, Crain Elementary School and Our Lady of Victory School, initiated lockdowns as a precautionary measure. Police say they have all since been lifted.
According to police, there is no threat to the community and this is believed to be an isolated incident.
