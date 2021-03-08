The driver of a car, which officers were trying to stop, attempted to ram a Victoria County Sheriff's Office car before occupants of the car began firing shots at the deputy.
The occupants of the car then scattered from the Fordtran area west of U.S. 77 North, officials said.
Some suspects were involved in a chase with law enforcement that extended into the northern part of Jackson County, said Jackson County Sheriff A.J. "Andy" Louderback.
Peace officers are looking for about 12 suspects, according to a news release from the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects are not U.S. citizens, said Louderback and the Victoria County release.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.