A Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee was arrested Friday on a warrant charging her with having sex with a person under supervision.
Sunday Lee Sewalt, 43, of Victoria, was charged with having sex with “an individual who the defendant knew was under the supervision of (TDCJ) but not in the custody of the department,” according to court records. The incident occurred June 20, 2019.
This is a felony under Texas law.
A Victoria County grand jury indicted Sewalt on Nov. 12 and she was arrested by Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday.
Sewalt posted a $30,000 pre-trial bond set by District Judge Eli Garza.
The Victoria County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to written questions about the case.
An arraignment is scheduled to take place on Dec. 3.
(1) comment
What is a supervised person ?
