A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car and later died Friday night. At about 8:25 p.m., Victoria police officers responded to the intersection of East River and South Navarro streets in response to a crash involving an automobile and a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department. The investigation revealed that a 15-year-old boy was westbound crossing at the intersection when he failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle. He was struck by the northbound vehicle operated a 43-year-old man. The teen was transported to an area hospital before being transferred to an out-of-town hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the news release. Officers did not issue citations, according to the news release. A police department spokesman said the teen’s name was not released yet to give the family more time to grieve.
The investigation revealed that a 15-year-old boy, identified as Darian Strelow, was westbound crossing at the intersection when he failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle. He was struck by the northbound vehicle operated by Rodney Burton, 43.
