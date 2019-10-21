A 14-year-old boy was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting near the 4500 block of Port Lavaca Drive, police said.
Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the neighborhood at about 2:38 a.m. Monday, Victoria Police spokeswoman Lauren Meaux said in a statement. Officers found the 14-year-old there with a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment, and the injury was not life-threatening, Meaux said.
There were no arrests made Monday morning and police are still investigating the shooting.
