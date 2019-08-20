Testimony began Tuesday morning in a trial for a Victoria man accused of attempting to take a sheriff's deputy's firearm and Taser.
Jeremy Callen Sheehan, 24, faces charges of assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony, and two counts of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony, according to court records.
A second-degree felony, the more severe charge, carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
During his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Arnold Hayden told jurors that Sheehan had grabbed for a Victoria County deputy's gun and Taser in May 2018 as the two wrestled in a Placedo trailer.
On the stand, Placedo water board President Adrienne Hernandez said she called 911 after noticing a light on inside a trailer owned by the board, suspecting a burglary.
Hayden said Deputy Randy Williams, who was dispatched to check out the trailer, found Sheehan lying in bed inside. After recognizing Sheehan was wanted, the deputy attempted to arrest the man alone.
For almost 10 minutes, Hayden said, Sheehan and Williams struggled inside the trailer as Hernandez and other bystanders waited outside worrying.
During that struggle, the prosecutor said, Sheehan grabbed for the deputy's firearm and Taser.
Hayden said Sheehan also inflicted a "serious blow" to Williams' head that left the man's ears ringing into the next day.
The struggle ended after the arrival of the Williams' backup, Deputy Cali McDowell, who had rushed to the scene after suspecting something might be wrong, Hayden said.
That suspicion began after she realized Williams had gone silent after asking dispatchers over the radio for information about Sheehan, he said.
McDowell arrived to find Sheehan, wearing a single handcuff and wrestling with Williams, Hayden said. With McDowell's help, Sheehan was then arrested.
"It took everything Randy Williams had to subdue the defendant," said Hayden, adding Sheehan was "hopped up on something" at the time.
In a brief opening statement, Sheehan's attorney, Jerry Clark, asked jurors to keep an open mind before making a decision.
