The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a driver after his SUV crashed before dawn Sunday morning into a Victoria house during a pursuit with a deputy.
Kelvin Montgomery, 18, was found dead inside a 2001 Toyota SUV after crashing into a home in the 1300 block of Delmar Drive, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office news release.
That block of Delmar Drive is located near Flamingo Drive, a little more than a quarter mile south of Lone Tree Road.
“Investigation revealed that Montgomery was deceased in the vehicle. As per standard protocol, the Texas Rangers Service was contacted and responded to conduct an investigation at the request of the Sheriff’s Office,” according to the news release.
An unidentified passenger was injured when he jumped from the moving SUV and was taken to a hospital. That passenger had been released as of Monday evening.
A resident of the house where the SUV crashed was uninjured.
At 1:24 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the SUV near John Stockbauer Drive and Houston Highway.
It’s unclear why the deputy had attempted to stop Montgomery, and Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said additional details would come after reports from the Texas Rangers and deputies were completed.
According to criminal records, Montgomery had convictions for failure to appear and pending cases for possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces, two counts of failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Court records also place Montgomery’s address about two miles away from the crash site.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the crash.
Justice of the Peace Robert Whitaker is presiding over the inquest into Montgomery’s death. He has requested an autopsy with the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Whitaker, who visited the scene of the crash with a Texas Ranger and Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson, said Montgomery appeared to have been killed by blunt trauma injuries suffered in the crash.
“Anytime there is a death that is related in some way to contact with law enforcement, the Texas Rangers are called in,” Whitaker said.
Calling the Texas Rangers, he said, prevents the appearance of impropriety or conflict of interest that might occur with law enforcement officers investigating themselves.
Whitaker said Montgomery was traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” before the crash.
In fact, the force of the crash caused the SUV to break through a brick exterior wall at the home.
