053020_vad_news_riocrash01.JPG
Buy Now

The Toyota Tundra is towed away on 700 E. Rio Grande St. The wreck occurred Friday evening.

Victoria Police Department received a call at 9:42 p.m. Friday to a motor vehicle accident at 700 E. Rio Grande St.

A Toyota Tundra, driven by Victoria resident Patricia Caceres, 40, was traveling eastbound on the inside lane of 700 E. Rio Grande St. when it was struck by a Kia Sportage traveling northbound at the intersection of North East Street and East Rio Grande Street, senior police officer Jonathan Delarosa said.

Beside Caceres, four minors were inside of the Tundra who were not injured. The Kia Sportage who was driven by Beaumont resident Leigh Redmond, 44, with a passenger in the car was also not seriously injured, Delarosa said.

One of the minors inside of the Toyota Tundra had a scraped knee and everyone was treated at the scene with no occupants being transported to the hospital, Delarosa said.

“The Kia Sportage failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the Toyota Tundra,” Delarosa said. “Causing the Kia Sportage to strike the front right of the Toyota Tundra and as a result of them hitting each other, the Kia actually rolled over on its side.”

Redmond received a citation for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign and both vehicles were towed away, Delarosa said.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.