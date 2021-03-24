Authorities used tracking dogs in a multiple-agency manhunt to arrest a 35-year-old man they said evaded arrest Wednesday morning in Goliad County.
Kevin Grider, of Goliad, was arrested by deputies around 9:30 a.m. on suspicion of evading arrest following an about 2-hour search of a heavily-wooded area near U.S. 183 and Farm-to-Market 2441 south of Goliad, Sheriff Roy Boyd said.
Deputies received a call describing a suspicious man walking on the farm road around 7:30 a.m. After the sheriff arrived at the scene, Boyd said Grider was unable to provide identification or sufficiently answer questions about where he was going.
Grider then ran into the woods after the sheriff said he was going to get out of his vehicle.
Just before 8 a.m., sheriff’s office officials told residents in the area to lock their doors and remove keys from any vehicles, according to a post on the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.
After setting up a perimeter in the area, Boyd called for assistance from Refugio County reserve deputy Joe Braman, who provided the tracking dogs used in the search.
“The dogs picked up the scent quick and gave us a general direction to go in,” Boyd said.
Deputies made contact with Grider as he was attempting to cross the San Antonio River, where law enforcement officials were posted on the other side as part of the perimeter.
“That was really where we pinned him. He didn’t have anywhere to go,” the sheriff said.
Grider was arrested by deputies and taken to Goliad County Jail. Officials published a final update to Facebook with a picture of him being taken into custody.
“Pro tip: Don’t run from us; you’ll just go to jail tired, sweaty, and dirty,” sheriff’s office officials wrote in the post. “It complicates your day and makes your situation worse.”
Grider was previously arrested on Sept. 10, 2020, by deputies on suspicion of making terroristic threats to a family member and evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, according to jail officials.
