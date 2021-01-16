A tractor-trailer driver died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 77 in Refugio County Saturday, authorities said.
The driver died after the cab of his truck rolled over, said Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Additional details, including the driver's name, were unavailable as of 3 p.m.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials are leading the investigation into the crash, Gonzales said.
The highway's southbound lane is closed about 10 miles northeast of Refugio, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Commuters are advised to use SH 239 as an alternative.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
